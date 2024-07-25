Telangana Budget allocates increased funds to SC, ST, BC, minority depts

The Telangana Budget 2024-25, announced by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday, July 25, saw an increased budget allocation for the state departments of women and child welfare, minority welfare and backward classes (BC) welfare. The Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) special development funds also witnessed significant budgetary allocation amounting to Rs 33,124 crore and Rs 17,056 crore.

Discussing the allocation of Rs 2,736 crore to the Department of Women and Child Welfare, Deputy CM Bhatti said that the Congress-led government was planning on forming Amma Adarsha patashala committees to ensure that Anganwadi schools were well maintained. While the budgetary allocation has increased from 2023-24’s budget estimates of Rs 2,131 crore, the government’s decision to convert Anganwadi centres into pre-schools, which was also a key point in the Deputy CM’s speech, has been met with criticism. On Sunday, July 21, teachers unions in Telangana like the United Teachers Federation remarked that the conversion would result in closure of primary schools in the state.