Telangana Budget 2024-25: Rs 24,042 cr for Metro and all that Hyderabad got

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in the state budget session held on Thursday, July 25, announced that the Congress government will allocate Rs 24,042 crores to develop five corridors for the Hyderabad Metro Rail.

As part of the budget, the corridors extending across 78.4 kms will extend the metro rail to the Old City area on one end, for which the budget estimate was pegged at Rs 500 crore. The budget for the project extending to Shamshabad airport has been allocated Rs 100 crore.

The current corridors will be extended from Nagole to LB Nagar, and the metro stations of Nagole, LB Nagar and Chandrayanagutta will be developed as interchange stations. The Deputy CM announced that the metro facility will also be extended from Miyapur to Patancheru and LB Nagar to Hayathnagar areas of the city.

The Deputy CM announced that the core urban region (CUR) constituting the capital city and the Outer Ring Road (ORR) has been identified. “Under the chairmanship of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the Hyderabad Disaster Relief and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) with an outlay of Rs 200 crores, will be set up to enable disaster prevention,” he said. Additionally, Rs 200 crore, Rs 500 crore and Rs 50 crore have been allocated for the development of Hyderabad’s outer ring road (ORR), the Metro Rail and the Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS).

“The northern and southern sides of the ORR constituting Sangareddy, Toopran, Gajwel and Choutuppal are 158.6 kms and 189 kms long respectively and will receive Rs 13,522 crore and Rs 12,980 crore. The two sides are being proposed to be upgraded as National Highways. The land acquisition to construct the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as an expressway is under way as well,” Deputy CM Bhatti said, adding that Rs 1525 crores will be constructed for RRR.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in March 2024 had announced that the Musi riverfront development would be taken up as a world-class project under his government to mimic the Thames riverfront in London. The Deputy CM mentioned the project in his budget speech and said that a socio economic survey of the Musi river has been taken up and will receive Rs 1500 crore from the state budget.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will receive Rs 3065 crore and Rs 500 crore respectively while the metro water works department is scheduled to receive Rs 3385 crore.