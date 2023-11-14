Telangana BSP President, son booked for attempt to murder

The police at Kagaznagar town in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, on Monday , November 13, booked the state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and his son in a case of attempt to murder and dacoity. The case has been registered following Sunday night’s clash between BSP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers.

Praveen Kumar said that Kagaznagar police have booked a case of attempt to murder (307 IPC) and dacoity (395 IPC) against him and his son, who is a PhD scholar in Delhi School of Economics, and 11 senior members of the party. He alleged that this was done on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Koneru Konappa on Sunday night. “The complainant who happens to be the driver of the MLA’s campaign vehicle says that I had stolen Rs 25,000 from him!!! If this can happen to a retired IPS officer with 26 years of unblemished service, imagine what people in Sirpur-Kagaznagar have been going through for the last two decades under the rule of Konappa and a decade of KCR’s misrule in Telangana,” he said.