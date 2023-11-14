Telangana BSP President, son booked for attempt to murder

The police at Kagaznagar town in Telangana's Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, on Monday , November 13, booked the state Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and retired IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar and his son in a case of attempt to murder and dacoity. The case has been registered following Sunday night’s clash between BSP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers.
Praveen Kumar said that Kagaznagar police have booked a case of attempt to murder (307 IPC) and dacoity (395 IPC) against him and his son, who is a PhD scholar in Delhi School of Economics, and 11 senior members of the party. He alleged that this was done on the instructions of Sirpur MLA candidate Koneru Konappa on Sunday night. “The complainant who happens to be the driver of the MLA’s campaign vehicle says that I had stolen Rs 25,000 from him!!! If this can happen to a retired IPS officer with 26 years of unblemished service, imagine what people in Sirpur-Kagaznagar have been going through for the last two decades under the rule of Konappa and a decade of KCR’s misrule in Telangana,” he said.
With Telangana, Mizoram, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan on the ballot, TNM and Newslaundry have teamed up to bring you the most comprehensive reporting and analysis. to power our election coverage.
Stating that he is not afraid of the 'false' allegations, Kumar added that he would not rest till liberating Sirpur from the misrule of the BRS. He also vowed to protect Telangana from what he called the conspiracy of "BRS and BJP alliance".
A clash between supporters of the BRS and the BSP had triggered tension in Kagaznagar on Sunday night. Trouble began when an election meeting, which was being addressed by Praveen Kumar, was allegedly disrupted by supporters of the ruling party. The BSP leaders alleged that a BRS campaign vehicle playing songs with loud sound had arrived at the place where they were holding a public meeting. This led to a clash between both the groups. The police had to intervene to disperse the clashing groups.
Demanding action against those involved, Praveen Kumar led a sit-in in front of the Kagaznagar police station. He blamed BRS legislator Koneru Konappa for the incident.
Praveen Kumar, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, is contesting the November 30 Assembly elections of Telangana from Sirpur constituency. After taking voluntary retirement in 2021 to enter politics, he joined the BSP and became its state President.