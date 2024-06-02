Telangana: BRS’ Naveen Kumar Reddy wins Mahabubnagar bye-elections

Amid celebrations of Telangana formation day, there is much to cheer for the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), as their candidate Naveen Kumar Reddy won the Mahabubnagar Local Bodies constituency bye-elections by defeating Congress candidate Manne Jeevan Reddy by a margin of 108 votes. He secured a total of 763 votes.

The bye-elections were held following the resignation of the incumbent MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy of the BRS, who had joined the Congress party and became an MLA from the Kalwakurthy assembly constituency, during the assembly elections held in 2023.

The bye-election victory for the BRS in the home district of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, comes as a huge blow for the ruling Congress party, ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, which will be out on Tuesday, June 4th.

The counting of votes began at the Mahabubnagar Government boys junior college at 8 am on Sunday. The polling, which was held on March 28, had witnessed a high voter turnout of 99.86% with 1,437 out of 1,439 elected representatives casting their votes.