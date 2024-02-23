Telangana: BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha killed in road accident

Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha passed away in a road accident on Friday, February 23. She was 36. The accident took place near Patancheru, ORR road, Hyderabad. The SUV in which she was traveling lost control and crashed into a side rail. While the BRS legislator died on the spot, the driver is said to have suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

While police are yet to give a clarity on the incident, it is suspected that the car was traveling at a high speed and lost control in the process. A few days ago, Lasya was involved in another car accident in which a home guard died. K Kishore, a home guard from Narketpally police station, was run over by Lasya's car at Marrigadda. According to reports, the home guard was hit by another car, causing the victim to fall under the legislator’s car.

In the recently-held Assembly elections Lasya contested as the MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment constituency. She was offered the ticket after her father G Sayanna passed away last year. Sayanna was a popular Dalit leader.

Lasya won the elections by defeating BJP candidate N Sriganesh with a majority of 17,169 votes.

Before being elected as the MLA, she served as a corporator in the Kavadiguda ward.