Telangana: BRS leader slams Revanth Reddy for 'being friendly' with PM Modi

Taking strong exception to the language used by Revanth Reddy against KCR, Kavitha said that if police had acted independently in the state, they would have booked a hundred cases against Revanth Reddy.

“The Chief Minister will join hands with the BJP. It is clear from his threat to political opponents to finish them off. A Chief Minister using words like 'finishing off' and becoming 'human bombs' is disgraceful. Telangana needs BRS MPs to raise their voice in the Parliament to protect the state's interests,” she said. Kavitha was referring to Revanth Reddy's remark at a Congress rally that the "children of Mahabubnagar would be like fire and human bombs'" if anyone tried to dislodge the government.

Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy on Thursday reiterated that his government will avoid confrontation with the Union government in the "public interest". He said the state government will seek support for the development irrespective of which party was in power. “If the Union government does not extend the support, we will fight with the power given by the people. After Congress came to power, we held talks with the Union government and tried to find solutions to the problems. The failures of the previous state government (BRS) came to his knowledge after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,” he said.