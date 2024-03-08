Telangana: BRS leader slams Revanth Reddy for 'being friendly' with PM Modi

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Thursday, March 7 criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for "being friendly" towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Revanth Reddy had referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “elder brother” at a public event in the state on March 4. He also sought the PM’s cooperation to develop Telangana like Gujarat.
Kavitha, who is the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), said that Revanth Reddy is looking to remain in power for 10 years with the support of the BJP.
Taking strong exception to the language used by Revanth Reddy against KCR, Kavitha said that if police had acted independently in the state, they would have booked a hundred cases against Revanth Reddy.
“The Chief Minister will join hands with the BJP. It is clear from his threat to political opponents to finish them off. A Chief Minister using words like 'finishing off' and becoming 'human bombs' is disgraceful. Telangana needs BRS MPs to raise their voice in the Parliament to protect the state's interests,” she said. Kavitha was referring to Revanth Reddy's remark at a Congress rally that the "children of Mahabubnagar would be like fire and human bombs'" if anyone tried to dislodge the government.
Meanwhile, Revanth Reddy on Thursday reiterated that his government will avoid confrontation with the Union government in the "public interest". He said the state government will seek support for the development irrespective of which party was in power. “If the Union government does not extend the support, we will fight with the power given by the people. After Congress came to power, we held talks with the Union government and tried to find solutions to the problems. The failures of the previous state government (BRS) came to his knowledge after holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh,” he said.
After inauguration the foundation stone for the elevated corridor in Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Rahdari, Revanth Reddy said he was the one to take up the issue of the elevated corridor with the Union government while he was the MP.
“No progress was made on the project due to the previous government's disputes with the Union government. BRS did not allot the lands to the Defence department and failed to renew the lease for Defence lands in Chandrayangutta. The lands were transferred to the Defence department after the Congress government came to power,” Revanth Reddy added.
Speaking at the event on March 4, Revanth Reddy said that Telangana wants to join hands in fulfilling the PM's dream of a five trillion-dollar economy. He said that Hyderabad, a metropolitan city, will assist the Union government in the country's progress and sought funds for the development of the Metro rail project.
(With inputs from IANS)