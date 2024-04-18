Telangana: BRS leader dies after actor Raghu Babu’s car hits his bike

Tollywood actor Raghu Babu was arrested on Wednesday, April 17, after his car collided with the bike of a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, leading to his death in Telangana’s Nalgonda district. The deceased was identified as Janardhan Rao, who is a businessman and reportedly holds a significant position in BRS.

According to reports, the BMW in which Raghu Babu was travelling from Hyderabad to Guntur. When the vehicle reached the Panagal bypass road in Nalgonda, it collided with Rao's bike, which was taking a sudden U-turn. Due to the impact of the collision, Rao passed away on the spot.

People in the vicinity surrounded the actor’s BMW following the incident. Nalgonda police have booked the actor under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code for negligence. An investigation has been initiated.

On Thursday, April 18, former minister and BRS leader Jagadish Reddy paid their respects to the deceased's family and attended the funeral ceremony.