Telangana: Blueprint for first phase of Musi Riverfront project unveiled

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL), on Friday, March 13, unveiled the proposed plan for the first phase of Musi Riverfront Development Project, aimed at turning the 55-km stretch into an economic powerhouse on the lines of the rivers in cities like Seoul, Tokyo, Paris and London.

As per the presentation made at a programme titled 'Musi invites' in the presence of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the first phase will cover 21 km with tentative development cost of Rs 6500 to Rs 7000 crore.

The project will have various components like cleaning the river by ensuring that no sewage flows into it, floods mitigation, public spaces for citizens, mobility and urban integration, sustainable development, heritage tourism and designated zones to foster 24X7 economy.

The project will have blue master plan, green master plan, land use master plan, marquee projects, infrastructure master plan and financial master projects.

Out of 20 TMC of water to be brought to Hyderabad through Godavari River linkage project, 2.5 TMC will be allocated for Musi River rejuvenation and remaining 17.5 TMC for drinking water supply for Hyderabad.