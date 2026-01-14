Telangana: BJP to contest upcoming municipal polls alone

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be contesting the upcoming municipal polls alone, said party state president N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday, January 13. He however added that the BJP would welcome support from any other party.

The BJP leader’s clarification came days after the announcement by Jana Sena Party that it will contest the municipal elections in Telangana. Jana Sena, led by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, is an ally of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

“Jana Sena is a political party. What’s wrong if they contest the elections?” asked Ramchander Rao when media persons sought his reaction. Ramchander Rao reiterated that the BJP has emerged as an alternative political force in Telangana and needs no alliance with any party to contest the municipal elections.