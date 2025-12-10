Telangana BJP social media team booked for poster against CM Revanth Reddy

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s social media in-charge for Telangana, Sumiran Komarraju, has been booked along with others from his team for putting up posters against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy near Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress headquarters.

As the Revanth Reddy government completed two years in power, the BJP’s poster portrayed him as a negative character from SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. It claimed that the two years of governance saw Revanth’s brother controlling real estate, sending funds from the state to the Congress high command in Delhi, Hindu temple demolitions, a 25% commission on government works, and goons taking over the streets.