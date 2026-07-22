Telangana BJP protests against Rahul Gandhi for march to PM Modi’s residence

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, July 22, carried out a protest walk to the Congress headquarters in Hyderabad’s Gandhi Bhavan, against senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s march to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

On July 21, Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and others marched to the Prime Minister’s residence after protestors were assaulted by the police at the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

In an attempt to discredit the protestors, Telangana BJP president Ramchander Rao said, “We have seen the tukde-tukde gang before. Like Anna Hazare earlier, this time Sonam Wangchuk has come forward. Sonam’s father is a Congress MLA. Sonam Wangchuk himself has supported China, Pakistan, and spoken against India.” This is despite the fact that there is no evidence to tie Wangchuk to either China or Pakistan.

Ramchander also falsely claimed that the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami wrote a letter supporting the CJP. The letter in question, which made rounds on social media, was AI-generated.

“None of these protesters wrote NEET or even know what NEET is. Rahul Gandhi should have spoken on public issues in the Parliament. Instead, he marched to the Prime Minister’s residence. This is not correct behaviour. Even Revanth Reddy is supporting anti-national elements by supporting Rahul Gandhi,” he added.