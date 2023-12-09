Telangana BJP MLAs refuse to be sworn in by AIMIM’s Akbaruddin Owaisi

Telangana BJP’s newly elected MLAs are unwilling to take part in the Legislative Assembly proceedings following AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi’s appointment as Telangana Legislative Assembly’s new pro-tem Speaker on Saturday, December 9.

Akbaruddin’s oath was administered by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan following which he is supposed to conduct the swearing in ceremony for all the MLAs-elect.

According to a report by The Hindu, BJP MLAs-elect will go to the Martyrs memorial in front of the Assembly to pay homage but it isn’t clear whether they will go into the Assembly from there. If the party decides to not attend the inaugural Assembly session, the BJP MLAs-elect will wait for the Speaker to be elected and then be formally sworn in later.

Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, on Friday, December 8, had said that none of the eight BJP members would take oath if it was to be administered by Akbaruddin.

Raja Singh accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of attempting to appease the minority community and the AIMIM by choosing Akbaruddin as pro-tem Speaker when there were several seniors from other parties who could have been picked for the responsibility.