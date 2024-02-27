Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh asks for Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, notorious for his hate speeches, on Monday, February 26 stated that he wanted to be considered for the Secunderabad Parliament seat. The statement comes amid speculation that Singh was being considered for the Hyderabad Parliament seat.
“I do not hold such a prominent position (to contest from the Hyderabad seat). Senior leaders within BJP should take on the responsibility and I will abide by their instructions and guidance,” Singh said.
While the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been the AIMIM’s bastion since the late 1980s, the BJP has held on to the Secunderabad Parliament seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections. Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy is the current MP from Secunderabad following a bye-election in 2019.
Raja Singh’s wish to contest from Secunderabad Parliament seat has reignited speculation of an ongoing rift within the BJP between supporters of former BJP state president Bandi Sanjay and those supporting Kishan Reddy. Several within the BJP were said to be unhappy with a change in leadership. Raja Singh has been vocal in his admiration and support for Bandi Sanjay in the past although he has remained tight-lipped about the change in leadership. With BJP likely to field Kishan Reddy for a second time, Singh’s statement hints at a possible continuation of the feud between the two factions within the party.
Singh has held on to the Goshamahal Assembly constituency for the past three polls since 2014. A prominent face of the Telangana BJP, he is well known for making statements against the Muslim community in particular. Singh was suspended from the BJP in August 2022 for offensive comments against Prophet Muhammad. The suspension was revoked ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls causing Singh to win from his constituency third time in a row.