Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh asks for Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, notorious for his hate speeches, on Monday, February 26 stated that he wanted to be considered for the Secunderabad Parliament seat. The statement comes amid speculation that Singh was being considered for the Hyderabad Parliament seat.

“I do not hold such a prominent position (to contest from the Hyderabad seat). Senior leaders within BJP should take on the responsibility and I will abide by their instructions and guidance,” Singh said.

While the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency has been the AIMIM’s bastion since the late 1980s, the BJP has held on to the Secunderabad Parliament seat in the last two Lok Sabha elections. Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy is the current MP from Secunderabad following a bye-election in 2019.