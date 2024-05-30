Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh allegedly receives threats, writes to Amit Shah

Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh on Wednesday, May 29, complained to Union Home Minister Amit Shah of receiving threatening phone calls. Raja Singh claimed that unknown persons called and threatened to kill him and his family.

The MLA from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad has written to the Union Home Minister and the Director General of Police (DGP) in this matter.

The MLA said that on May 29 morning, he received multiple threatening phone calls and one WhatsApp call.

He wrote to Amit Shah claiming this was not an isolated incident and that he faced similar threats in the past.

“Despite lodging complaints regarding these threats previously, it appears that no action has been taken to address the matter,” read the letter.

Stating that he was deeply troubled by the lack of action to ensure his safety and the safety of those around him, Raja Singh demanded immediate steps to investigate the threats and apprehend those responsible for making them.

The BJP MLA claimed that he has shared the numbers from which the calls came with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and hoped that he would take action.

Raja Singh also said that this is not the first time he received threat calls, alleging that in the past, the police did not take any action on his complaints.

He said he had also shared the mobile numbers of the anonymous callers with then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, but not a single person was arrested.