Telangana BJP cries foul over Congress granting funds for Tablighi Jamaat event

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on December 21 criticised the Congress led state government for funding a Tablighi Jamaat congregation to be held in Vikarabad district’s Parigi mandal from January 6 to 8. Calling it an “unforgivable crime in the guise of secularism”, Bandi Sanjay urged the Telangana government to cancel its funding and take action against those who sanctioned Rs 2.45 crore for the congregation.

Sharing a government order from the Minorities Welfare Department dated December 13, Bandi Sanjay blamed the Tablighi Jamaat for the spread of COVID-19 in 2020. It is worth noting that in April 2020, the Hyderabad police booked 11 members of the Jamaat including eight foreigners under Sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 and 270 (Acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Foreigners Act, 1946. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had repeatedly blamed the Tablighi Jamaat for allegedly causing the spread of COVID-19 during the peak of the pandemic.

“Congress government claims that the state is bankrupt, but is funding a program organized by Tablighi Jamaat, which promotes terrorism and the spread of Islam,” the Karimnagar MP alleged. BJP MLA T Raja Singh, also asked on what basis the funds were sanctioned and asked CM Revanth Reddy to reconsider the decision. He also stated that Tablighi Jamaat’s name has been linked to several terrorist activities.

“Congress has shown its true face. If PM Narendra Modi’s government does not come to power in 2024, Congress will give every district in the hands of Tablighi Jamaat and terrorism will rise in the country,” Singh added.