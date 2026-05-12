Telangana BJP chief says Bandi Sanjay not linked to son’s POCSO case

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Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao said that the sexual harassment case involving Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bhageerath, is a “family matter” and that Bandi Sanjay “is not concerned with it.”

Speaking to the media on Monday, May 11, Ramchander Rao said opposition parties were “unnecessarily making it an issue.” Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.

“It is a matter to be investigated by the police. Let the law take its own course. This is a family matter. It is up to Sanjay’s son and the family members of those making the allegations to present their case. But I don’t understand why this is being politicised,” Ramchander Rao said.