Telangana BJP chief says Bandi Sanjay not linked to son’s POCSO case

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Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president N Ramchander Rao said that the sexual harassment case involving Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s son, Bhageerath, is a “family matter” and that Bandi Sanjay “is not concerned with it.”
Speaking to the media on Monday, May 11, Ramchander Rao said opposition parties were “unnecessarily making it an issue.” Bhageerath has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a 17-year-old girl.
“It is a matter to be investigated by the police. Let the law take its own course. This is a family matter. It is up to Sanjay’s son and the family members of those making the allegations to present their case. But I don’t understand why this is being politicised,” Ramchander Rao said.
However, in the complaint against Bhageerath, the girl’s mother alleged that a man named Sangappa set up a meeting with Bandi Sanjay on April 23 where they faced intimidation.
The mother alleged that during the meeting, “in the disguise of counselling to my daughter and his son as a way forward, we were subjected to indirect pressure to compromise… The statements made during the meeting caused serious fear, intimidation, and apprehension,” the complaint said.
Bhageerath has been booked under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 11 and 12 of the POCSO Act, which pertain to sexual harassment.
Hours before the FIR against Bhageerath was registered at Pet Basheerabad police station, the Karimnagar II Town police on May 8 registered a counter FIR against the girl’s family on charges of blackmail and extortion, following a complaint filed by him.
Addressing the media on Monday, May 11, Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also urged people not to politicise the issue.
“Some leaders of caste groups are trying to defame the government and the people involved. I would like to clarify that the survivor belongs to the same caste as him (Bhageerath). So there is no need for anyone to play politics over this,” he said.
However, Prabhakar drew criticism for suggesting that caste groups could mediate and resolve the matter among themselves if they deemed it necessary.
“As leaders of caste groups, whether you want to hold a panchayat and resolve the issue, or decide on getting the couple married, that is your wish. Considering the girl is underage, how you proceed with the matter in accordance with the law is your wish. But the government has nothing to do with it. When a complaint is filed, the government has to respond. Whoever is involved, such behaviour is unacceptable, and therefore police officials are investigating the case thoroughly, without bias or favour,” he said.
Prabhakar also urged Bandi Sanjay to cooperate with the investigation instead of claiming there was a conspiracy against him.
“The questions are simple: Did the girl meet you or not? Was your son in contact with the girl or not? These are the facts that must be established,” he said, adding that bringing BC politics into the issue was neither appropriate nor necessary.
“If anyone uses power or influence to obstruct the investigation, democracy will not tolerate it. Whenever such allegations arise and personal credibility comes into question, one should step forward and seek a fair inquiry,” he added.