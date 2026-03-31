Telangana Assembly urges Union govt to take initiative to stop Gulf war​

The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution, urging the Centre to take the initiative to stop the war in the Middle East.​

The resolution warns that if the war between the US, Israel, and Iran continues, this could lead to a third World War, posing a serious threat to the very survival of humanity.​

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka introduced the resolution, which was passed by a voice vote.

The resolution noted that the war in West Asia is taking multiple forms and is destabilising the global economy.​

“We all know that crude oil (petrol, diesel, gas) significantly influences the economic conditions of every country. Due to the impact of this war on crude oil production and transportation, supply chains are being disrupted. The United States and Israel are carrying out attacks on Iran and Lebanon. At the same time, Iran is targeting U.S. defence bases located in the Gulf and Middle Eastern countries. These attacks involve advanced weaponry such as fighter bombers, ballistic missiles, and drones. In this large-scale destruction caused by such weapons, nearly 4,000 innocent people have lost their lives,” says the resolution.​

“Along with these deaths, massive economic devastation is also taking place. While the loss of lives may be confined to the respective countries, the economic destruction affects the entire world. It has become particularly dangerous for Asian countries, and India is also experiencing severe impacts,” reads the resolution.​

“At least now, if this war is not stopped, the future of the world will become alarming. If left unchecked, it could even lead to a Third World War, posing a serious threat to humanity's survival. Considering these extremely dangerous consequences, this House urges the Government of India to take the initiative to stop the war and to work towards establishing global peace,” it added.​