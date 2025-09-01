Telangana Assembly passes bill to repeal 2002 Allopathy Establishment Act

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana Assembly on Sunday, August 31, passed the Telangana Allopathic Medical Care Establishment (Registration and Regularisation) Repeal Bill 2025 to prevent dual laws for regulating private allopathic institutions.

Introducing the Bill, Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha said that the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government had enacted the Andhra Pradesh Allopathic Private Medical Care Establishments (Registration and Regularisation) Act 2002 for private medical care institutions in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In 2010, the Congress-led Union government also enacted the Clinical Establishments Act, which also regulated allopathic institutions. In effect, both the 2002 and 2010 Acts worked side by side in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Following the bifurcation of the Telugu states, Telangana adopted both acts as well. “The existence of both bills in parallel has created legal ambiguity,” the Health Minister said.