Telangana asks Supreme Court to curb Andhra from expanding Polavaram project

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Telangana government on Tuesday, December 16, filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking directions to curb Andhra Pradesh from preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Polavaram Bankacherla Irrigation Projection.

In its petition, the Telangana government also urged the apex court to prevent Andhra from going ahead with plans to expand the capacity of the Polavaram project. It also asked the court to prevent regulating agencies like the Union Water ministry, Central Water Commission (CWC) and other allied entities from evaluating the pre-feasibility report and the DPR for the Polavaram Bankacherla project.

Once evaluated, the regulating agencies would have to proceed with granting clearances, approvals and releasing funds for the project which Telangana argued was not acceptable in view of a pending inter-state complaint.

“Andhra Pradesh’s plan of taking up the Polavaram Bankacherla project and expanding Polavaram is in violation of binding tribunal awards and the AP State Reorganisation Act,” the Telangana government stated in its petition.