Telangana anti-corruption bureau arrests DSP Sankireddy Bheem Reddy

The Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, July 7, arrested Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sankireddy Bheem Reddy in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The arrest comes days after searches allegedly unearthed assets worth around Rs 200 crore at market value.

Bheem Reddy, who is posted with the Police Computer Services (PCS) in Hyderabad, was arrested at around 7.40 pm from his residence at Vessella Meadows in Ibrahimbagh. He is expected to be produced before the designated ACB court, The Hindu reported .

The arrest follows simultaneous raids conducted by the ACB on Saturday at 16 locations linked to the officer, including properties belonging to his relatives, friends, associates and alleged benamidars across Telangana and Karnataka.

During the searches, investigators recovered documents relating to several immovable properties, including a villa in Vessella Meadows, a G+2 residential building with a penthouse and a flat in Telecom Nagar, another flat in Gachibowli, two flats in Tellapur, open plots in Nagole, Patancheru and Pragathi Resorts, commercial properties in Manikonda, agricultural land in Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Karnataka, and an investment of Rs 75 lakh in a rock sand mining company.

The ACB also seized Rs 3.6 lakh in cash from the DSP’s residence and another Rs 40 lakh from the residence of an alleged benamidar. Officials recovered around 2 kg of gold ornaments, nearly 20 kg of silver articles and bank deposits worth approximately Rs 19.91 lakh.

The agency had earlier stated that the market value of the recovered immovable properties was likely to be significantly higher than their registered value, estimating the total assets at around Rs 200 crore. Officials also recovered 23 bottles of foreign liquor from the DSP’s residence and referred the matter to the Excise Department for further action.

According to ACB officials, Bheem Reddy was initially unable to be questioned after his blood pressure reportedly spiked during the searches, following which his family admitted him to a private hospital based on his medical history.