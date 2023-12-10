Telangana animal husbandry office ransacked, case booked

The police in Hyderabad have booked Kalyan, OSD of former Telangana minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav and four others for allegedly ransacking the office of the animal husbandry department and stealing some files on Saturday, December 10

A case was registered by Nampally Police Station on a complaint by Mandala Laxmaiah, watchman at Department of Animal Husbandry office in Shanti Nagar, Masab Tank. Police registered a case against the five suspects under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant), 427 (mischief and causing damage), 448 (trespass), 477 (destruction of document), 109 (abetment) r/w 34.

Srinivas Yadav was a minister in the BRS government. The Congress wrested power from BRS in the recently concluded elections.

The watchman complained that on Friday, December 8 evening while checking all the buildings in routine work, he noticed that the lock of Kalyan's office room was opened.