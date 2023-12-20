Telangana and AP govts hike ticket rates of Prabhas’ Salaar: The details

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have increased the ticket price of Prabhas’ highly anticipated film Salaar Part I: Cease Fire, which is releasing on Friday, December 22. The big-budget film also stars actors like Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan and others.

In Telangana, the government has increased the ticket price by Rs 65 and Rs 100 for single screen and multiplex theatres respectively. The government has also allowed screening of special shows at 4 am. A few theatres have also been permitted to screen benefit shows at 1 am. The theatres in Hyderabad which have been allowed to screen benefit shows include: Nexus Mall, AMB cinemas, Brahmaramba, Mallikarjuna, Arjun, Sandhya, Rajadhani, Sriramulu, Gokul, and Sri Sai Ram.

The government order pertaining to the same was released on Monday, December 18.