Telangana and AP govts hike ticket rates of Prabhas’ Salaar: The details

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have increased the ticket price of Prabhas’ highly anticipated film Salaar Part I: Cease Fire, which is releasing on Friday, December 22. The big-budget film also stars actors like Prithviraj, Shruti Haasan and others.
In Telangana, the government has increased the ticket price by Rs 65 and Rs 100 for single screen and multiplex theatres respectively. The government has also allowed screening of special shows at 4 am. A few theatres have also been permitted to screen benefit shows at 1 am. The theatres in Hyderabad which have been allowed to screen benefit shows include: Nexus Mall, AMB cinemas, Brahmaramba, Mallikarjuna, Arjun, Sandhya, Rajadhani, Sriramulu, Gokul, and Sri Sai Ram.
The government order pertaining to the same was released on Monday, December 18.
Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government has increased the ticket price by Rs 40 without any distinction between single screens and multiplex, for the first 10 days.
Salaar Part I: Cease Fire will be releasing in five languages– Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
The film is written and directed by Prashant Neel of KGF fame, and is produced by Hombale Films. The film also stars Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, Bobby Simha, John Vijay, Ramachandra Raju (popularly known as Garuda Ram), and others.
Music composer Ravi Basrur who worked for KGF, has been retained. The stunts have been choreographed by Anbariv, who were also part of KGF series.
Salaar is a film about two friends who turn rivals. The film’s ‘action trailer’ was released earlier this week, which has increased the expectations among the fans. The film is set in a fictional city of Khansar, with a connection to Persians.
Alike KGF, Salaar also promises a lot of action and violence. Though the film was initially supposed to release on September 28 it was postponed for unknown reasons.
According to reports, the film was shot in several parts of the world including Europe, West Asia, and African countries.