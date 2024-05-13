Lok Sabha voter turnout at 11 am: 23% in AP, 24.31% in Telangana

Voting for the Lok Sabha began in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under phase 4 of the 2024 general election on Monday, May 13. Andhra Pradesh is also set to vote for its 175-member Assembly simultaneously.
Around 3.17 crore voters in Telangana and over 4.14 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh are eligible to cast their votes.
A total of 525 candidates are in the fray for the Telangana Lok Sabha election, and the state is witnessing a three-way battle among the ruling Congress party, the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, polling is also being held for the bye-election in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency in Hyderabad.
In Andhra Pradesh, it is a fierce contest between the ruling YSR Congress Party and the tripartite alliance - BJP, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party.
A total of 2,387 candidates are in the fray for 175 Assembly seats while for 25 Lok Sabha seats, 454 contestants are contesting.
Along with Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, voting will be held in 96 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 states and a Union Territory - Jammu and Kashmir.
Uttar Pradesh (13 seats), Bihar (5), West Bengal (8), Maharashtra (11), Madhya Pradesh (8), and Jammu and Kashmir (1), while the electoral process now kicks off in Andhra Pradesh (all 25 seats), Telangana (all 17), Odisha (4), and Jharkhand (4).