Lok Sabha voter turnout at 11 am: 23% in AP, 24.31% in Telangana

As of 11 am, overall voter turnout in Telangana as is 24.31%. Zahirabad parliamentary constituency saw the highest voter turnout of 31.83%. Hyderabad constituency has the lowest turnout of 10.70%.

In Andhra Pradesh, the turnout is 23%. The Parvathipuram Manyam district, which has a high tribal population, saw the lowest turnout of 15.40%. The highest turnout was in Nandyal (27.19%).