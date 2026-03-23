Telangana amends building rules to boost real estate in Hyderabad

The Telangana government has amended building rules, relaxing TDR norms for builders in Hyderabad up to Outer Ring Road limits.

The government has issued a Government Order (GO) to enhance flexibility in the rules related to the utilisation of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) for building constructions.

Amendments relating to utilisation of TDR, relaxation of building parameters and rationalisation of utilisation of TDR provisions are expected to boost real estate in the city up to Outer Ring Road (ORR)

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has issued G.O. Ms No. 95, introducing several amendments to the Telangana Building Rules, 2012.

The government said on Sunday that these orders were issued after examining representations received from various stakeholders, with the objective of rationalising the utilisation of TDR and increasing flexibility in building regulations. After careful consideration, the government has approved and notified the amendments to streamline TDR usage and relax building parameters under the existing rules, it said.

Under the new guidelines, buildings above 21 meters are classified as high-rise.

For the plots from 750 square meters and 2,000 square meters, buildings from 18 meters to 21 meters height will be permitted only through utilisation of TDR, subject to provisions of required parking and compliance with other rules, says the G.O.

The new rules have allowed setback relaxation through the utilisation of TDR for non-high-rise buildings.

The high-rise constructions will get 10 per cent setback relaxations through TDR, subject to maintaining a minimum of seven meters all-round setbacks.

Plots above 2,000 square meters can now have additional floors through TDR. Extra floors will be allowed based on the width of the roads abutting the plots. Three additional floors will be allowed on a 40-foot-wide road, four floors if the road width is 60 feet and five floors in case of 80-foot roads.