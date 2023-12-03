Telangana: AIMIM set to retain 7 seats in Hyderabad, wins Yakutpura by a hair’s margin

The Asaduddin Owasi-led All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is all set to retain its seven sitting constituencies in the just concluded Telangana Assembly elections. The Hyderabad-headquartered party AIMIM found itself in tough spots in two seats as it won the Yakutpura seat by a hair’s margin of just 878 votes and is leading the Nampally constituency by a small margin.

Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) chief Amjadullah Khan, the AIMIM’s main contender in Hyderabad’s old city, gave candidate Jaffer Hussain a run for his money. The development was quite a surprise for many, as the seat is located in the heart of the old city, an area that nobody would have imagined the AIMIM would face a scare. The expected contest was in fact for the Nampally seat, which Congress Nampally seat candidate Feroze Khan at the time of writing this report was trailing behind AIMIM’s Majid Hussain by just 2,581 votes.

In this election, the AIMIM contested a total of nine seats: Charminar, Yakutpura, Chandrayangutta, Nampally, Bahadurpura, Malakpet, Karwan, Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar. By 3:30 pm, AIMIM’s Charminar candidate Zulfeqar Ali was announced as the winner after 15 rounds of counting. With the Congress defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), it is to be seen how AIMIM functions alongside it, given that Owaisi has been a bitter critic of the grand old party and has been openly supporting the outgoing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.