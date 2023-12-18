Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers

It was told that the TSNAB should become a premier organisation on lines of anti-Maoist Greyhounds and OCTOPUS. The government promised to provide personnel in the TSNAB with all incentives on par with these organisations including advance increments and accelerated promotion for exceptional work showing exemplary courage.

The IPS officer, who was appointed full-time director the next day, said that their main focus would be on educational institutions, film and IT industry, bars & pubs, rave parties and resorts.

All schools and colleges, both government and private, will have to form Anti-Drug Committees (ADCs). Each committee will have at least 5 members from faculty, parents, students, non-teaching Staff, NGOs, counsellors, de-addiction experts, hostel wardens and district administration including police.

The ADCs should hold periodic meetings about the steps taken to identify those indulging in or abetting drugs peddling/consumption. Teachers, students, and guardians should be explained clearly about the “telltale” signs of drug abuse.

The committees should conduct events like anti-drugs workshops, seminars, orientation programmes, counselling, awareness programmes, education ill effects of drugs, sessions encouraging peer policing among students against drugs and reporting of any notices of drugs by students to authorities.