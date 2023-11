Telangana: After Revanth Reddy’s ‘khaki knicker’ jibe, Owaisi calls him ‘RSS puppet’

After Revanth Reddy’s remarks that there is ‘khaki knicker’ under Asaduddin Owaisi’s sherwani, the latter hit back at the Congress leader calling him an ‘RSS puppet’. Asaduddin Owaisi, member of Lok Sabha from Hyderabad, and leaders of his friendly party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have been targeting Revanth Reddy for the last few weeks over his alleged RSS background.

During the public meetings as part of the election campaign, Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi have been alleging that Revanth Reddy was promoting the RSS agenda. BRS working president KT Rama Rao had also raked up the issue on several occasions and remarked that the Congress turned Gandhi Bhavan (state Congress headquarters) into ‘Godse Bhavan’ by appointing a man with RSS background as its state chief.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) committee chief, while admitting that he was associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in the past, denied any links with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).