Telangana Advocates Protection Act comes into force

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Telangana Advocates Protection Act, 2026 came into effect from Tuesday. The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government officially notified the implementation of the Act, aimed at providing protection to advocates in the discharge of their professional duties.

The Law Department on Tuesday issued Government Order (G.O) No. 41, bringing the Act into force across the state.

The Assembly had passed the Telangana Advocates Protection Bill, 2026, in March this year to protect advocates amid increasing attacks on them. The Governor subsequently gave his assent for the Bill.

This legislation aims to provide police protection for advocates; safeguards against false cases, conspiracies, and harassment; a dedicated grievance redressal mechanism; and protection from threats and retaliatory attacks while discharging professional duties.

Terming it a big step for the safety of advocates, the state government had told the Assembly that the Bill was drafted following the Bar Council of Telangana's resolution and input from High Court Bar Associations, legal forums, and the legal community.

The government had said that this law ensures professional safety and security for advocates while strengthening their confidence. This step reinforces the importance of the legal profession and empowers advocates to serve justice without fear, Minister for Legislative Affairs D. Sridhar Babu had told the Assembly.

Sridhar Babu said that after Karnataka and Rajasthan, Telangana is among the states to introduce such a law. The Bar Council of India also prepared a draft in 2021 to address advocate safety, and the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court had emphasised the need for a special law.

The legislation came into force a few days after the sensational killing of Telangana High Court advocate Khaja Moizuddin in Hyderabad.

He was killed on May 23 near his house in Masab Tank when he was getting into his car. A speeding four-wheeler intentionally hit him, resulting in serious injuries and later his death.

Police on May 29 announced arrest of Congress leader Mujahid Alam Khan, his father Nawab Mahbub Alam Khan, and five associates.

State Congress unit Vice President Mujahid Alam Khan and his father, Mahbub Alam Khan, a prominent citizen and secretary of Anwar-ul-Uloom Educational Association, allegedly conspired with their associates and hired killers to eliminate Moizuddin for a contract of Rs 15 lakh.

According to police, the motive behind the murder was a prolonged dispute between the family of Mujahid Alam Khan and the deceased advocate over Waqf properties and management issues. Several civil, criminal, and Waqf Tribunal cases were pending between both groups for many years.