Telangana adopts Heat Wave Action Plan 2026 as IMD warns of extreme heat until June 15

Telangana Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Friday, May 1, directed officials to take coordinated measures to ensure that people do not suffer owing to the severe heat expected to continue until June 15. The forecast for extreme heat was issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minister chaired a high-level review meeting at the Secretariat with officials from 20 departments to assess preparedness for heat waves and related emergencies. During the meeting, he released the Telangana State Heat Wave Action Plan 2026, prepared jointly by the State Disaster Management Department and the IMD.

Emphasising the need to maintain uninterrupted essential services, Ponguleti directed officials to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in both rural and urban areas over the next 45 days. He instructed that any damaged motors or water supply equipment be repaired within 24 hours to prevent disruptions.

Highlighting measures in Hyderabad, he said nearly 15,000 water tankers are being deployed daily, with filling operations running for up to 14 hours to meet the surge in demand. The minister also asked officials to expedite relief processes, directing that reports on losses caused by natural calamities be submitted within 15 days to enable timely assistance.

Special focus was placed on districts expected to face severe heat wave conditions, including Nalgonda, Mancherial, Suryapet, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Khammam, Warangal, Karimnagar, and Mahabubabad.

Preparedness measures reviewed during the meeting included the setting up of shelters and drinking water points, buttermilk centres, the distribution of ORS packets, and the availability of cool wards in hospitals.

Ponguleti further advised industries and establishments employing outdoor workers to adopt staggered schedules, with labourers divided into two shifts and given mandatory rest during peak heat hours.