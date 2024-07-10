Telangana Adivasi woman sexually assaulted, tortured for fighting land grab

When TNM visited Molachintalapally, the village where the incident happened, Nirmalamma told us that she was tortured for refusing to sign over the piece of land, and that while four accused have been arrested, she is still afraid for her safety because another man who had threatened her over the issue has not faced any action.

A case was booked under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman), 376 (punishment for rape) read with Section 34 (acts done by several people in furtherance of a common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with relevant sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Defiance over land grab

According to Nirmalamma, Venkatesulu had bought four acres of land from her father-in-law sometime back, but he paid less than half the agreed upon price. “Recently, they asked me to sign over two acres of land owned by my husband and me. While my husband Yadayya (name changed) signed, I refused to do so,” she said.