Telangana: Activists allege forceful relocation of Chenchu families from tiger reserve

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Chenchu Solidarity Forum (CSF), an activist collective that addresses issues affecting the Chenchu tribe, has raised concerns over a rally held in Achampet on April 27 that claimed there was no forcible relocation of Adivasis. The CSF’s concerns were in the backdrop of claims made by Telangana authorities who stated that the Chenchus were voluntarily consenting to relocation from the Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Nagarkurnool district.

In a statement, the forum said that, based on preliminary observations and ground reports, a majority of participants in the rally appeared to be non-Adivasis, with only a few members from the Chenchu community.

CSF further claimed that the rally seemed to be largely led by non-Adivasis and predominantly male participants, as seen in videos. In contrast, it pointed to representations made by Chenchu women, men and youth at Telangana’s grievance redressal portal Prajavani and during a consultation in Hyderabad on April 17, where they reportedly opposed relocation and asserted their forest rights.