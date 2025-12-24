Telangana ACB uncovers assets worth over Rs 100 crore amassed by govt official

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is continuing its probe against an official of the Telangana transport department who allegedly amassed assets worth over Rs 100 crore.

The officials probing the disproportionate assets case against Mood Kishan, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Mahabubnagar district, were shocked to find the properties owned by him.

Though the document value of his properties is pegged at Rs 12.72 crore, their actual market value is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore.

The 31-acre agricultural land he holds in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad alone is estimated to be worth over Rs 60 crore.

The ACB officials on Tuesday conducted searches at his residence along with 11 other locations linked to him, his relatives and associates. Several immovable and movable properties were unearthed during the searches.

These include a 50 per cent share in Lahari International Hotel and 3000 square yards of premium furniture showroom space, two flats in Ashoka Township and 10 acres of commercial Land in Nizamabad.

According to ACB, Mood Kishan also owns 31 acres of agricultural land, a polyhouse and a shed in a 4000 square feet area in Nizampet mandal of Sangareddy district, two four-wheelers (Innova Crysta and Honda City) and 1000.4 grams of gold ornaments.

The anti-graft agency also found a bank balance of Rs 1.37 crore.

The investigators suspect that Kishan’s driver, Enugu Shivshankar, was acting as his ‘benami’. Some of the properties of Kishan were registered in the name of his driver. These include three cars.

After the ACB began searches at Kishan’s house and other locations, his driver went missing. The ACB officials hope to unearth more properties by questioning Shivashankar.

Shivashankar was staying in a luxury house in the Alwal area of Hyderabad. He had told people living on rent in the premises that he works as a software professional.

In a similar case last year, the ACB had found assets worth Rs 250 crore during searches at the premises linked to a town planning official in Hyderabad.

Shiva Balakrishna was the Secretary of Telangana State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TSRERA) and the former Director of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).