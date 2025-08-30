Telangana ACB raids unearth Rs 5 crore assets of Tahsildar, conducts raids in other districts

Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) unearthed assets of over Rs 5 crore during raids on a Tahsildar on Friday, August 29. The sleuths of the ACB conducted searches at seven locations linked to Bandi Nageswara Rao, Tahsildar of Warangal Fort Mandal in Warangal district.

A case of disproportionate assets has been registered against Nageswara Rao.

During the searched at locations linked to him and his relatives, the ACB officials unearthed movable and immovable properties including a house (worth Rs 1.15 crore), agricultural land of 17.10 acres (Rs 1.43 crore), 70 tola gold ornaments and 1.791 kg silver, 23 wrist watches, two four-wheelers and one two-wheeler along with household articles.

The worth of the identified properties is about Rs 5,02,25,198 as per document value, the ACB said.