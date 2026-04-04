Telangana: 3699 domestic LPG cylinders seized since March 12​

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The Telangana civil supplies department has so far seized 3,699 illegal domestic LPG cylinders, officials said on Friday, April 3.​ The department also seized 70 small cylinders. All the cylinders have been seized between March 12 and April 3.​

According to an official statement, the value of seized property is Rs. 1.10 crore.​

A total of 1,275 cases have been filed under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act. Officials said 216 FIRs have been registered.​

Under section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, district Collectors are empowered to confiscate essential commodities if hoarding and black marketing are suspected.​

Authorities are taking action in cases where domestic LPG cylinders are found to be used for commercial purposes.​

The civil supplies department has already assured people that there is no shortage of domestic LPG but warned that any misuse would attract stringent action.​ Consumers have also been advised against panic booking, as this disrupts the smooth functioning of the delivery system.​