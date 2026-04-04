Telangana: 3699 domestic LPG cylinders seized since March 12​

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The Telangana civil supplies department has so far seized 3,699 illegal domestic LPG cylinders, officials said on Friday, April 3. The department also seized 70 small cylinders. All the cylinders have been seized between March 12 and April 3.
According to an official statement, the value of seized property is Rs. 1.10 crore.
A total of 1,275 cases have been filed under Section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act. Officials said 216 FIRs have been registered.
Under section 6A of the Essential Commodities Act, district Collectors are empowered to confiscate essential commodities if hoarding and black marketing are suspected.
Authorities are taking action in cases where domestic LPG cylinders are found to be used for commercial purposes.
The civil supplies department has already assured people that there is no shortage of domestic LPG but warned that any misuse would attract stringent action. Consumers have also been advised against panic booking, as this disrupts the smooth functioning of the delivery system.
On average, the public-sector oil marketing companies Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) supply about 2.15 lakh LPG cylinders in the state every day.
Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy clarified that petroleum product stocks are more than adequate for three months. His clarification came after panic buying of petrol and diesel at the outlets across the state a few days ago. However, the state is facing a shortage of auto LPG, causing severe hardships to autorickshaw drivers.
On March 31, he sent a letter to Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, requesting an urgent additional supply of auto LPG to the state to overcome the daily deficit. He wrote that the state is currently facing a daily shortage of 55 MTs.
Stating that the auto LPG segment in the state has been significantly impacted, Uttam Kumar wrote that this has hit nearly one lakh autorickshaws plying on LPG, disrupting public transport services and affecting the livelihoods of auto drivers and their families.