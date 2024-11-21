Telangana: 25 children fall ill after having mid-day meals at school

At least 25 children were taken ill after consuming mid-day meals at a government school in Telangana’s Narayanpet district on Wednesday, November 20. The incident occurred at Zilla Parishad School at Maganoor.

While having their lunch, the students complained of vomiting. The school staff and teachers shifted the affected children to a local hospital. Some of them were sent home after first aid.

Nine of the students were taken to Makthal government hospital. The condition of a female student of eighth standard is stated to be critical.

Some students were being treated by doctors at the school premises. On learning about the incident, anxious parents and family members of the students rushed to the school.

The police officials also reached the school and gathered details of the incident from the school staff and teachers.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken a serious note of the incident and ordered the officials to take action. The Chief Minister ordered the District Collector to take strict action against those responsible and suspend the officials concerned immediately if they found dereliction of duty. The Chief Minister enquired about the health condition of the students who fell ill and instructed the officials to provide better treatment to the affected students immediately. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also instructed the officials in the Chief Minister’s Office to immediately conduct a probe and find out the reasons that led to this incident and submit a report to him.

Revanth Reddy warned that such incidents should not be repeated and alerted the Collectors of all the districts. He made it clear that the government will not compromise in providing nutritious food to the students and strict action will be initiated against those responsible if such incidents happen anywhere in the state.