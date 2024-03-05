Telangana: 21-year-old student dies after being assaulted by hostelmates, FIR against 8

Police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) read with section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The incident came to light after the deceased’s father Hariyala Jaggu lodged a complaint at the Bodhan Town police station.

In his complaint to the police, Jaggu said was assaulted by the accused at around 10.30 pm on March 3, which left him unconscious. He was later shifted to a Government Hospital for treatment but he was declared dead. According to Jaggu, his son had scolded Anil against committing malpractice in the exams through chits. Subsequently, Anil complained about this to his brother Dilip and his friends Laxman, Krishna, Nithin, Shiva and Parameshwar. The accused barged into his room and while Krishna and Anil held Venkat’s legs, Laxman strangled him, police said. Though the hostel warden was informed about the violence, he did not intervene, and instead encouraged them to assault the victim, the complaint reads.

Meanwhile, the police have also booked a case against the family members of the deceased for allegedly trespassing into the police station and assaulting a police man. “They trespassed into the police station and obstructed me and other policemen performing their duties. I was beaten by the family members,” MN Murthy, a constable at Bodhan Police station alleged in his complaint.