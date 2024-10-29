Telangana: 21 special police personnel arrested for protesting

The Hyderabad police arrested 21 personnel from the Telangana Special Police (TGSP) and also filed two criminal cases against them, for staging a protest at Dharna Chowk near Indira Park on Monday, October 28.

The Domalguda police station has filed a case against them under Sections 223 and 126(2) of the Battalion Nascent Services (BNS), Section 3 of the Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922, and Section 4 of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966.

The Telangana Special Police (TGSP) are protesting over the alleged poor working conditions. They say that their personal lives have been impacted due to their postings and denial of eligible leaves. The agitating personnel demand the implementation of an 'Ek Police' system which allows the special police to transition into civil policing roles. This transition could provide TGSP personnel to be incorporated into regular law enforcement rules, granting them access to the same benefits and career advancements as their counterparts. Previously, the constables were allowed leave every 15 days, but a new manual extended this interval to 26 days.

On Monday,10 TGSP personnel were dismissed for "grave misconduct."

Additional Director General Sanjay Kumar Jain said that the dismissed personnel had taken part in unauthorised agitations both within battalion premises and publicly. Citing Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution he said that their actions undermined the force’s discipline and public image.

“The dismissed personnel, despite repeated warnings and opportunities to refrain from disruptive behaviour, engaged in actions that severely undermined battalion discipline, threatened operational cohesion and tarnished the image of the force,” the press note said.

Meanwhile, in view of the protests, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand had invoked Section 163 of BNS (formerly Section 144 CrPC) in the city, prohibiting gatherings.