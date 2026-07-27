Telangana: 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted by uncle, two step brothers

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Three men were arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Telangana’s Keesara on Saturday, July 25. The accused were the survivor’s 30-year-old uncle and her two step brothers aged 21 and 19 respectively.

The 21-year-old was arrested in Wanaparthy on Friday while the remaining two accused were arrested in Maharashtra’s Lathur on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the abuse came to light after the survivor confided in her school teacher who then helped her approach the police. The teacher informed the police that the child had been assaulted on multiple occasions.

The girl had been staying with her grandmother after both her parents passed away. The assault took place during the summer vacations.

A case has been registered charging the three with rape of a girl below 16 years, along with relavant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. The statement of the victim was recorded and she was sent to the Bharosa medical centre for physical examination.

The accused will be produced before the magistrate for judicial remand.