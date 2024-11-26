Telangana: 11-year-old boy dies after choking on food at school

An 11-year-old boy, identified as Viren Jain, tragically passed away on Monday, November 25, after allegedly choking while eating lunch at Akshara Vagdevi International School in Secunderabad.

According to reports , the Class 6 student reportedly attempted to eat more than three puris at once during the lunch break around 12.20 pm.

After he began choking, he was immediately rushed to Geetha Nursing Home in West Marredpally for emergency treatment. Doctors there advised transferring him to Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, but he was declared dead on arrival.

In his statement to the Begumpet police, Viren’s father, Gowtham Jain, affirmed there was nothing suspicious about his son’s death. The school management also confirmed the incident, explaining that Viren had choked and was unable to breathe after consuming the food.

The Begumpet police have registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which outlines procedures for investigating deaths, including accidental or suspicious cases. While investigations are ongoing, authorities have stated that there is no evidence of foul play.