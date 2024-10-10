TCS to set up IT facility in Vizag, expected to generate 10,000 new jobs

Close on the heels of HCL’s investment in Visakhapatnam of Telangana, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCL) is all set to set up a major IT facility in the city. In an announcement made by the state Minister for IT & Communications and Real Time Governance N Lokesh, he said that the company would employ nearly 10,000 people. The announcement was made after the Minister held discussions with the company during his visit to the Tata group headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday, October 8.

“I’m happy to announce the development of a IT facility by the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. in Vizag that will house 10,000 employees. We are committed to offering best-in-class investment climate to corporates driven by our motto of ‘speed of doing business’. This investment by TCS is an important milestone as we work to make AP as India’s No. 1 state to do business,” Minister Lokesh said.