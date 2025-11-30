TCA vs HCA: A political fight for control over Telangana cricket

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A little over a month ago, the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) elected a new Governing Council and an Apex Council for a period of three years. DK Aruna was made the chairperson of the Governing Council and BB Patil the new president, while Bandi Sanjay, Bandaru Dattatreya, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, and N Ramchander Rao are to serve as patrons.

For anyone familiar with Telangana politics, the pattern emerges at once. All these are top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). DK Aruna, Bandi Sanjay, and Vishweshwar Reddy are BJP MPs, Ramchander Rao is the state unit president while BB Patil and Bandaru Dattatreya are former MPs.

In addition, Dharam Guruva Reddy, the BJP’s state sports cell in-charge, was made the general secretary of the TCA.

Since its inception in 2014, the TCA has been demanding that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the principal national governing body for cricket, do away with the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) and instead make TCA the body that governs cricket activities in Telangana.

Currently, it is the HCA that has control over cricket administration in the state. But it has been mired in scandal for several years – just this year, six of its members were arrested for financial fraud.