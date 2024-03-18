Tamilisai Soundararajan resigns as Governor; to contest in Lok Sabha polls

Puducherry’s Lieutenant Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from her post on Monday, March 18. She is likely to contest in the Lok Sabha elections from either Puducherry or Thoothukudi as a BJP cadre, sources told TNM. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be going to polls on April 19.

It may be noted that Tamilisai had contested from Thoothukudi in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and lost to the Dravida Munnetra Kazagam’s (DMK) Kanimozhi.

After the 2019 general elections, Tamilisai, the then Tamil Nadu BJP president, was appointed as the Governor to Telangana in September 2019. She was later posted as the Lt. Governor of Puducherry, after Kiran Bedi, the former Governor, was removed from office in the union territory.