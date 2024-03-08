Suresh Shetkar, Balram Naik among four Congress candidates named from Telangana

Senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy's son Kunduru Raghuveer, and former MP Suresh Kumar Shetkar from Telangana are among the 36 candidates announced by Congress on Friday, March 8, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Four MP candidates have been announced from Telangana — Suresh Shetkar from Zahirabad (ST) constituency, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy from Mahabubnagar, Raghuveer Kunduru from Nalgonda and Balram Naik from Mahabubabad (ST).

Senior Congress leader Suresh Kumar Shetkar previously served as the MLA from Narayankhed in 2004 and later as the MP from Zahirabad in 2009, but lost the same seat in 2014. He will now face off against BJP's Bibi Patil in Zahirabad. Vamshi Chand Reddy had finished third in Mahabubnagar in the 2019 election.

Balram Naik is a former Union Minister who previously represented the Mahabubabad Lok Sabha constituency. He was elected from Mahabubabad in 2009 but suffered a defeat in the 2014 and 2019 elections. K Raghuveer, son of senior Congress leader K Jana Reddy, has secured the party's ticket from the Nalgonda constituency.