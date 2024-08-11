Supreme Court set to hear BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail plea in excise policy case

The Supreme Court will hear the bail pleas of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, who is accused in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. Kavitha, the daughter of BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was earlier denied bail by the Delhi High Court on July 1.

As per the cause list, a bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan will hear the matter on August 12.

Notably, the same Bench, on August 9, granted bail to senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the CBI’s as well as the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) case linked to the same liquor scam.

Kavitha’s judicial custody has for now been extended till August 9 in the CBI’s case and until August 13 in the money laundering case lodged by the ED by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court.

When turning down her bail plea on July 1, the Delhi High Court bench of Justice Swarna Kanta Sharma had said that the material collected in the course of the investigation revealed that she was one of the chief conspirators in the entire conspiracy relating to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped new excise policy.

Kavitha had petitioned the Delhi High Court after a special court on May 6 turned down her regular bail pleas. She was first arrested by the ED and later by the CBI on April 11 when she was in Tihar Jail.