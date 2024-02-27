Students cheating in public examination will face criminal charges: Telangana edu board

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that criminal cases would be registered against candidates if they are found to be involved in malpractice during the Intermediate Public Examinations. In a press meet held on February 26, TSBIE Secretary Shruthi Ojha announced that stringent measures are taken up by the board to curtail any form of misconduct during the exams.

The Secretary said that impersonation, or any form of copying during the exams will lead to debarment and also face criminal charges. “CCTV cameras have been installed in each examination of 1,521 centres across the state. District officers are authorised to hire additional CCTV cameras in school buildings where necessary, ensuring full operational functionality before the start of exams,” Shruthi Ojha said.

