Students cheating in public examination will face criminal charges: Telangana edu board

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced that criminal cases would be registered against candidates if they are found to be involved in malpractice during the Intermediate Public Examinations. In a press meet held on February 26, TSBIE Secretary Shruthi Ojha announced that stringent measures are taken up by the board to curtail any form of misconduct during the exams.
The Secretary said that impersonation, or any form of copying during the exams will lead to debarment and also face criminal charges. “CCTV cameras have been installed in each examination of 1,521 centres across the state. District officers are authorised to hire additional CCTV cameras in school buildings where necessary, ensuring full operational functionality before the start of exams,” Shruthi Ojha said.
According to TSBIE, 9,80 lakh students of first and second year will appear for the exams scheduled between February 28 to March 19. The board has appointed chief superintendents for every centre and 27,900 invigilators. As many as 75 flying squads, consisting of members from the education, police, and revenue departments, have been formed in each district. Additionally, 200 sitting squads have been arranged to prevent malpractice within examination centres. In addition to this, observers from the head office will be deputed to districts as additional oversight during all examination days.
The board has issued a strict warning to principals and management not to withhold the issuance of hall tickets to students for any reason and stated that any such instances will result in disciplinary action against the college management.