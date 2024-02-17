Station House Officer appears before Telangana HC for not registering FIR

The court was informed by Additional Advocate General Mohammed Imran on Friday that the FIR was registered on February 14. He apologised to the court on behalf of government counsel for defending the delay in registering the FIR.

The bench observed that there is a need for police to change their behaviour towards people. It said police are there to help the people and not to scare them. It also remarked that people do not go to police stations for fun. People do not wish to go to doctors, lawyers and police.

The court asked the Additional Advocate General to convey their suggestion to the Director General of Police to conduct classes to make police personnel change their behaviour and know their duties. The bench noted that the action in not registering FIR was defended on the ground that the woman lodged the complaint as she was sacked from her job. The court observed even if the complaint is false FIR should be registered given the serious nature of allegations. The truth would have come out during the investigation.