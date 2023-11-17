Sorry for loss of lives during Telangana movement: Chidambaram

The Congress leader recalled that he and KCR met several times during that time. "I know what he told me and he knows what I told him. There was no agreement between MLAs or MPs of what is now Telangana and what is now Andhra Pradesh."

"It was after a great amount of work and persuasion we agreed that Telangana will be carved out and I announced it on December 9, 2009 after which Chandarsekhar Rao called off his fast. He profusely thanked us. I think he may not have forgotten but another agitation broke out. Therefore, we had to appoint the Justice Sri Krishna Commission which gave six recommendations. We tried to make both sides agree to any one recommendation, especially the fifth recommendation. They did not agree and ultimately the Congress and the government in the Union decided to divide united Andhra Pradesh into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh," he said.

"Please ask Mr K Chandrasekhar Rao to recall the day on which the Bill was passed in the Parliament. After the Bill was passed, what did he tell us? Let us not go into all those conversations. It was after great difficulty, tremendous amount of persuasion involving both sides that we created the state of Telangana but it was in response to a people's movement, just as carving a Telugu speaking state was response to the public movement of 1950s," he added.

To another query, Chidamabram stated that the Telangana movement was a people's movement and KCR emerged as a prominent leader of that movement and that’s why he is Chief Minister today.

"The freedom movement was a people's movement. Creation of Andhra Pradesh after Potti Sriramulu's sacrifice was a response to people's movement. I hope KCR is not saying people have nothing to do with it, I got Telangana. If he is saying that people will answer him in the next election. If he is saying that, it is a very unfortunate statement," he added.