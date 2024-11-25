Snakes in basket: Two held at Hyderabad airport in wildlife trafficking case

Two women passengers arriving from Bangkok were caught with exotic snakes at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, on Sunday, November 24. The suspects, whose identities were not disclosed, had concealed the snakes in a basket. Acting on suspicion, customs officials conducted a check and discovered the reptiles during routine screening procedures.

Following the seizure, zoo officials were alerted, and an investigation has been launched into the incident.

This incident comes amid growing concerns over wildlife trafficking through Indian airports. Last month, customs authorities at Chennai airport intercepted a major smuggling attempt, seizing 56 exotic animals, including 52 green iguanas and four endangered Siamang gibbons, from a passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier this month, Bengaluru Airport customs officials busted a pan-Indian wildlife trafficking syndicate, confiscating 50 exotic species, including African ball pythons and sulcata tortoises, in multiple operations targeting smuggling routes from Thailand and Malaysia.

Wildlife experts note that such incidents highlight the persistent challenges in curbing illegal wildlife trade, which threatens global biodiversity conservation efforts.

Customs officials at major Indian airports have strengthened cooperation with wildlife authorities and international agencies to combat the sophisticated networks involved in exotic animal trafficking.