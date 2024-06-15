Six-year-old raped and killed in Telangana, accused arrested

In a horrifying incident, a six-year-old girl was raped and killed by a man in Telangana’s Peddapalli district on Thursday, June 13. The incident took place at a rice mill in Sultanabad Mandal's Katnapalli village. The police identified the accused as 28-year-old Vinod and filed a POCSO case against him.

According to reports, the girl migrated along with her parents and younger sister to Sultanabad from Komaram Bheem Asifabad district. Her father previously worked in a petrol station in Sultanabad but after losing this job, he was employed in the rice mill about a month ago and lived in the quarters on the premises of the mill.

Meanwhile Vinod, a native of Bihar was employed in another rice mill closeby. The minor’s family spoke to the media and said that they were not acquainted with the accused.

“There was a power cut at night around 10.30pm. Hence I slept in the open space in front of our quarters along with my two daughters. When I woke up in the middle of the night we found the child missing. We checked with the neighbours and she was nowhere. When we informed the owner, he checked the CCTV footage. We alerted the police,” her mother told the media.

As per CCTV visuals circulated on the media, the accused was seen carrying the minor and walking away from the mill. The minor’s body was found in the agricultural field at around 6 am on the following day.

“Upon receiving information, we immediately sent a search party. Based on the clues we nabbed the accused, who had joined work as usual on the following day. The accused has confessed to the crime. He will be sent to remand,” M Srinivasulu, Commissioner of Police, Ramagundam told TNM.

He added that a case of rape and murder was filed invoking Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO)Act.

The body was shifted to Sultanabad Government Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile the office of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy issued a press release stating that the government would stand by the victim’s family.