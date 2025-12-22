SIR in Telangana soon, to be role model for entire nation: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said on Sunday, December 21, that Telangana would soon become a role model for the entire country in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Addressing booth-level officers (BLOs) in Hyderabad, he said that Telangana would be covered under the next phase of SIR.
He stated that the SIR process recently completed in Bihar should be taken as a benchmark in this regard, despite widespread criticism of the process.
Stating that Telangana's area is larger than that of Canada, the CEC said that after the completion of the comprehensive voter list purification, the state's election administration would enter a new era.
In an interaction with the BLOs, he stated that the main reason for the low voter turnout in urban areas is the apathy of urban voters. He commented that voters in rural areas, however, are enthusiastically standing in queues and exercising their right to vote.
State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy, in his introductory speech, explained the key statistics related to Telangana state. He mentioned details such as the total number of voters in the state, districts, Assembly constituencies, and Parliament constituencies.
Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vasam Venkateswara Reddy, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Senior Deputy CEC Pawan Kumar Sharma, Rangareddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, and others participated in this meeting.
With IANS inputs