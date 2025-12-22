Telangana

SIR in Telangana soon, to be role model for entire nation: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Stating that Telangana's area is larger than that of Canada, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that after the completion of the comprehensive voter list purification, Telangana’s election administration would enter a new era.
A medium shot of Shri Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, speaking at a podium during an event in Hyderabad on December 21, 2025. He is a middle-aged man with graying hair and glasses, wearing a dark grey suit and a patterned blue tie. He stands behind a wooden podium heavily decorated with vibrant orange, yellow, and white marigold garlands. In the background, a large white banner displays his name and title, along with the text "Ravindra Bharathi, Hyderabad." Several other officials in formal attire are seated on the stage behind him, and the setting is formal, featuring traditional floral decorations and green carpeting.
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said on Sunday, December 21, that Telangana would soon become a role model for the entire country in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.  

Addressing booth-level officers (BLOs) in Hyderabad, he said that Telangana would be covered under the next phase of SIR.

He stated that the SIR process recently completed in Bihar should be taken as a benchmark in this regard, despite widespread criticism of the process. 

Stating that Telangana's area is larger than that of Canada, the CEC said that after the completion of the comprehensive voter list purification, the state's election administration would enter a new era.

In an interaction with the BLOs, he stated that the main reason for the low voter turnout in urban areas is the apathy of urban voters. He commented that voters in rural areas, however, are enthusiastically standing in queues and exercising their right to vote. 

State Chief Electoral Officer C Sudarshan Reddy, in his introductory speech, explained the key statistics related to Telangana state. He mentioned details such as the total number of voters in the state, districts, Assembly constituencies, and Parliament constituencies.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vasam Venkateswara Reddy, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, Senior Deputy CEC Pawan Kumar Sharma, Rangareddy District Collector Narayana Reddy, and others participated in this meeting.

With IANS inputs

