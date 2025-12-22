SIR in Telangana soon, to be role model for entire nation: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar, said on Sunday, December 21, that Telangana would soon become a role model for the entire country in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.

Addressing booth-level officers (BLOs) in Hyderabad, he said that Telangana would be covered under the next phase of SIR.

He stated that the SIR process recently completed in Bihar should be taken as a benchmark in this regard, despite widespread criticism of the process.